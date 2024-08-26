Try These Easy, 3-Ingredient Frozen Peanut Butter Bars For Breakfast Or A Snack
In addition to classic peanut butter cookies, ants on a log, or a staple PB&J sandwich, you can transform peanut butter into a frozen treat with just two additional ingredients. All you need is yogurt, chocolate, and, of course, peanut butter. The end result? A satisfyingly sweet, creamy, nutty breakfast or snack. These bars are as nutritious as they are delicious, with plenty of protein and healthy fat from the yogurt and peanut butter. A lesser known fact about chocolate is that it's packed with antioxidants, so you'll get immune-boosting properties to boot. The filling will freeze into a luscious and creamy consistency for the perfect contrast to the crunch of hardened chocolate.
Greek yogurt is ideal for this recipe due to its thick texture and high protein content. It'll also add a slight tangy taste to cut through the richness of the peanut butter and chocolate. To make these bars, simply blend the nut butter and yogurt together in a mixing bowl until well combined. Then, you can either stuff the filling into popsicle molds or loosely form globs around a wooden popsicle sticks on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet. Place the bars into the freezer to firm up for a few hours. Then, melt chocolate with a bit of coconut oil to create the chocolate coating for your bars. Dip the frozen bars into the melted chocolate, place them back onto the baking sheet and freeze for another four hours or more.
Upgrades and swaps for peanut butter bars
The best thing about homemade cooking projects is that you can customize them to your liking. You can even swap the three fundamental ingredients for these peanut butter bars to suit dietary restrictions. For example, if you want a dairy-free peanut butter bar, you can swap Greek yogurt for coconut milk yogurt for the same thick and creamy consistency (the decadence of coconut yogurt is worth the expense). Look for dairy-free dark chocolate instead of milky bittersweet chocolate for another vegan option. You could also make a black-and-white peanut butter bar by melting white and dark chocolate in separate bowls and dipping the bars halfway into each lengthwise.
If you want to add more flavors without buying extra ingredients, you can swap plain yogurt for flavored yogurts. Strawberry, vanilla, blueberry, and banana would all make great pairings for peanut butter. That said, you can also add a swirl of your favorite fruit preserves or jams to the plain yogurt and nut butter filling. If peanut butter isn't your favorite, swap it for almond, cashew, or sunflower seed butter. As for additional ingredients, you can use the melted chocolate as the conduit for garnishes. If you can't get enough peanuts, add chopped peanuts to the dipping chocolate. Dried cranberries or goji berries would bring a nice tangy complement to the richness of chocolate and peanut butter. Shredded coconut, smashed banana chips, and flakey sea salt would all bestow texture and complexity.