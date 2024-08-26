Try These Easy, 3-Ingredient Frozen Peanut Butter Bars For Breakfast Or A Snack

In addition to classic peanut butter cookies, ants on a log, or a staple PB&J sandwich, you can transform peanut butter into a frozen treat with just two additional ingredients. All you need is yogurt, chocolate, and, of course, peanut butter. The end result? A satisfyingly sweet, creamy, nutty breakfast or snack. These bars are as nutritious as they are delicious, with plenty of protein and healthy fat from the yogurt and peanut butter. A lesser known fact about chocolate is that it's packed with antioxidants, so you'll get immune-boosting properties to boot. The filling will freeze into a luscious and creamy consistency for the perfect contrast to the crunch of hardened chocolate.

Greek yogurt is ideal for this recipe due to its thick texture and high protein content. It'll also add a slight tangy taste to cut through the richness of the peanut butter and chocolate. To make these bars, simply blend the nut butter and yogurt together in a mixing bowl until well combined. Then, you can either stuff the filling into popsicle molds or loosely form globs around a wooden popsicle sticks on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet. Place the bars into the freezer to firm up for a few hours. Then, melt chocolate with a bit of coconut oil to create the chocolate coating for your bars. Dip the frozen bars into the melted chocolate, place them back onto the baking sheet and freeze for another four hours or more.