Cinnamon Sugar Tortilla Chips Make Dessert Even More Fun

Making homemade desserts can be exhausting. You can spend hours in the kitchen measuring, mixing, baking, and assembling, only for your dessert to come out different than you'd envisioned. Not only that, but you're now left with a mountain of dishes to clean. It's enough to make anyone shy away from dessert duty. For a quick and easy way to satisfy your sweet tooth, look no further than cinnamon sugar tortilla chips. Made with just four ingredients you likely have on hand, it's a delicious way to make dessert even more fun.

What makes cinnamon sugar tortilla chips so irresistible is their comforting flavor and crunchy texture. The buttery tortilla base provides a savory richness that is beautifully paired with the sweet and aromatic flavors of the cinnamon sugar. When baked to golden brown, they're perfectly crispy, all without the need to be deep-fried. They're sweet but not too sweet, satisfying to eat but not too heavy. Plus, they're incredibly simple to make, taking just minutes from start to finish.