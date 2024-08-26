Cinnamon Sugar Tortilla Chips Make Dessert Even More Fun
Making homemade desserts can be exhausting. You can spend hours in the kitchen measuring, mixing, baking, and assembling, only for your dessert to come out different than you'd envisioned. Not only that, but you're now left with a mountain of dishes to clean. It's enough to make anyone shy away from dessert duty. For a quick and easy way to satisfy your sweet tooth, look no further than cinnamon sugar tortilla chips. Made with just four ingredients you likely have on hand, it's a delicious way to make dessert even more fun.
What makes cinnamon sugar tortilla chips so irresistible is their comforting flavor and crunchy texture. The buttery tortilla base provides a savory richness that is beautifully paired with the sweet and aromatic flavors of the cinnamon sugar. When baked to golden brown, they're perfectly crispy, all without the need to be deep-fried. They're sweet but not too sweet, satisfying to eat but not too heavy. Plus, they're incredibly simple to make, taking just minutes from start to finish.
How to make cinnamon sugar tortilla chips
To make homemade cinnamon sugar tortilla chips, mix granulated sugar and ground cinnamon in a bowl and slice some corn or flour tortillas into triangles. You'll then want to coat the tortilla pieces in melted, unsalted butter and sprinkle the cinnamon sugar on both sides. After eight to 12 minutes in a 350-degree Fahrenheit oven or six to 8 minutes in a 350-degree air fryer, flipping the chips halfway through the cooking time, these tasty treats will turn golden brown and crispy.
Once your cinnamon sugar tortilla chips are ready, dip the chips in yogurt, cream cheese frosting, or any other sweet dip, such as our caramel pecan cheesecake dip. You can crumble the chips in the food processor and enjoy them on top of ice cream, pudding, cake, and more. You can also use the chips as the base of some simple-to-assemble ice cream nachos, or get fancy with some banana split nachos. Or, you can always eat them plain!
If you don't serve them immediately, be sure to store them in an airtight container. There, they will last for up to four days.