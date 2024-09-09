Why Some Ginger Beer Brands Contain Trace Amounts Of Alcohol

When it comes to ginger beverages, ginger ale tends to be more ubiquitous, a soft drink you can grab on any store shelf and that's often consumed on its own. Ginger beer, on the other hand, while still accessible, is a bit more of a specialty item. With a stronger ginger character, it's perhaps best known for its appearances in cocktails like the Moscow mule. While both star ginger, ginger ale and ginger beer have their differences, primarily being how they're made — and that distinction explains why some ginger beer can contain a tiny bit of alcohol (or a lot of alcohol, up to 11%, but those are specifically made for the alcoholic beverage market).

Ginger beer may have trace amounts of alcohol because — like a beer — it is actually brewed and fermented. Ginger ale, by comparison, is made with carbonated water and ginger extract. To make ginger beer, actual ginger is boiled with water and often citrus like lemon or lime, and that mixture is then fermented over time with yeast.

Yeast will metabolize any sugars present during the fermentation stage, producing carbon dioxide — giving the ginger beer its carbonation — as well as ethyl alcohol. The majority of brands achieve next to no alcohol by controlling the amount of sugar for the yeast, meaning ginger beers with any alcohol have about 0.5%, the same as other fermented products, like kimchi, might have.