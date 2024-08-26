The Oui By Yoplait Yogurt Flavor With The Absolute Worst Texture
With its high protein and calcium content, yogurt is one of the healthier snacks out there. Yoplait is one of the more common and popular yogurt brands, so much so that it has its own spinoff brand called Oui. These yogurts come in whole milk and dairy free flavors and have become quite popular due to their adorable glass jar packaging.
Cute containers and French-themed marketing can only go so far, though. Oui by Yoplait claims that its French style yogurt is meant to be an elevated, creamier yogurt made with real, simple ingredients, but not all of its yogurts live up to the hype. The dairy-free vanilla flavor leaves much to be desired, with its texture being characterized by many as off putting and gooey.
Although having several dairy-free yogurt options is great, the texture causes many customers to turn away, including those who have dairy-related dietary restrictions. Fortunately, there are many other Oui by Yoplait flavors that have garnered better reviews, but this particular dairy-free flavor is worth skipping.
Oui by Yoplait's dairy-free vanilla
Thickness is one major issue with Oui by Yoplait's dairy-free vanilla flavor. Granted, the company claims the yogurt is meant to be especially thick, but it is thick in a way that is unpleasant to eat. According to customers, the yogurt does not feel thick in a luxurious way, like Greek yogurt, but instead feels almost gummy when eaten.
Another issue with this dairy-free vanilla yogurt is its consistency. Instead of being smooth and creamy as promised, the yogurt sometimes appears separated, watery, and almost chunky, as if the ingredients are not properly incorporated. Over the past couple of years, customers have continuously complained about the texture being gooey and lumpy, but the product's texture hasn't been changed.
Customers have also described this yogurt as being oily. This is often attributed to the yogurt's use of coconut cream, which is what makes the product dairy-free. Additionally, the coconut flavor is overpoweringly strong, eclipsing the vanilla flavor the product is meant to have.