The Oui By Yoplait Yogurt Flavor With The Absolute Worst Texture

With its high protein and calcium content, yogurt is one of the healthier snacks out there. Yoplait is one of the more common and popular yogurt brands, so much so that it has its own spinoff brand called Oui. These yogurts come in whole milk and dairy free flavors and have become quite popular due to their adorable glass jar packaging.

Cute containers and French-themed marketing can only go so far, though. Oui by Yoplait claims that its French style yogurt is meant to be an elevated, creamier yogurt made with real, simple ingredients, but not all of its yogurts live up to the hype. The dairy-free vanilla flavor leaves much to be desired, with its texture being characterized by many as off putting and gooey.

Although having several dairy-free yogurt options is great, the texture causes many customers to turn away, including those who have dairy-related dietary restrictions. Fortunately, there are many other Oui by Yoplait flavors that have garnered better reviews, but this particular dairy-free flavor is worth skipping.