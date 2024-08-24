Why It's A Big Mistake To Wrap Brisket With Foil

As any good pitmaster knows, brisket needs to be wrapped up after it's done forming a nice, crispy bark to help push the internal temperature up to the desired goal. But the material you use to wrap the brisket matters, and you may be going with the choice wrong. To learn about the ins and outs of wrapping brisket, we reached out to Robbie Shoults, Celebrity Chef, third-generation Owner of Bear Creek Smokehouse, Owner of Marshall Mercantile and High Horse, and Founder of Bear Rubz Grillin' Spices.

"Wrapping a brisket will produce a juicer, more tender end product," Shoults told Tasting Table. "We always wrap with paper, as I think it is better than aluminum foil." By paper, Shoults is referring to butcher paper not parchment paper. Aluminum foil is a popular choice, but most grill masters consider it a brisket mistake. "If you wrap with aluminum foil, there is a chance your brisket could taste more like roast beef, and we don't want that," Shoults continued.

But it's important to wrap the brisket. "Wrapping keeps the meat moist by trapping in the juices and preventing it from drying out. It will also help prevent your brisket from becoming over-smoked." The act of wrapping brisket is known as the Texas crutch, and it's used as a way to avoid what's known as brisket stall. The internal temperature of the brisket stalls out around 170 degrees Fahrenheit and needs to be wrapped to push it up to the desired 200 degrees Fahrenheit.