The Best Cheese To Pair With Lamb Burgers
Classic beef burgers and American cheese go hand in hand. But once you start to branch out into using other types of meat, the best cheese pairings can become a little more intriguing. Lamb burgers, for instance, tend to be richer than beef, and may even have additional ingredients mixed into the meat that give them a Mediterranean flair. So, when you're ready to liven up your lamb burgers with cheese, which kind should you pile on top? To find the answer, we asked Wissam Baki, executive chef at Amal Miami. His first pick: feta.
"Feta cheese is an exceptional choice for a lamb burger, as its tangy and salty notes perfectly complement and balance the rich fattiness of the lamb," Baki said in an interview with Tasting Table. Along with this flavor balance, feta is a natural addition to any meal with Mediterranean components. If you're using herbs like mint, coriander, thyme, or rosemary with your meat, this cheese will pair well while balancing out any earthiness with its saltiness. Plus, it will work beautifully with any Greek-inspired toppings for your patties like olives, tzatziki sauce, cucumbers, and sliced red onions.
Feta and halloumi are your best bets with lamb burgers
There are a few ways you can incorporate all the goodness of feta onto your lamb burgers. For maximum tanginess, choose a block that's marinated in a brine (possibly with some tasty herbs), then crumble it yourself. If you go this route, you'll just pile it onto your patty as-is, since you can't do much to melt feta. However, if you want a smoother consistency, opt for a whipped feta dip instead. With just a few other ingredients (cream cheese, lemon juice, salt, pepper, and parsley), you can make a spreadable condiment for your lamb burger in under 10 minutes.
If you want to experiment with a different cheese, Baki has another suggestion. "Alternatively, halloumi cheese provides a distinctive texture and additional saltiness, creating a delightful contrast that enhances the overall flavor of the [lamb] burger," he explained. Similar to feta, halloumi doesn't melt. But you can toss it on the grill so that the middle becomes nice and tender, while the outside gets sweet and crispy. You'll know it's ready when you see those golden brown grill marks. Because halloumi is an even sturdier cheese than feta, it pairs nicely with a creamy spread on your burger like tzatziki, aioli, red pepper hummus, mayo, or an alternative type of cooling yogurt sauce.