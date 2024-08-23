The Best Cheese To Pair With Lamb Burgers

Classic beef burgers and American cheese go hand in hand. But once you start to branch out into using other types of meat, the best cheese pairings can become a little more intriguing. Lamb burgers, for instance, tend to be richer than beef, and may even have additional ingredients mixed into the meat that give them a Mediterranean flair. So, when you're ready to liven up your lamb burgers with cheese, which kind should you pile on top? To find the answer, we asked Wissam Baki, executive chef at Amal Miami. His first pick: feta.

"Feta cheese is an exceptional choice for a lamb burger, as its tangy and salty notes perfectly complement and balance the rich fattiness of the lamb," Baki said in an interview with Tasting Table. Along with this flavor balance, feta is a natural addition to any meal with Mediterranean components. If you're using herbs like mint, coriander, thyme, or rosemary with your meat, this cheese will pair well while balancing out any earthiness with its saltiness. Plus, it will work beautifully with any Greek-inspired toppings for your patties like olives, tzatziki sauce, cucumbers, and sliced red onions.