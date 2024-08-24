The Best Spices To Elevate The Flavor Of Lamb Burgers
If you're tired of beef, chicken, and turkey burgers, then give lamb a whirl as a flavorful alternative to make your next patties. If you can, buy the best cut of lamb for the juiciest burgers, which is shoulder, so ask a butcher to grind it for you. Expect an earthy and mildly gamey flavor compared to beef or chicken. And to make it extra tasty, add some essential blends of spices that perfectly match lamb's flavor.
To get an expert's view on the best spices to add, we asked Wissam Baki, executive chef at Amal Miami, a modern Lebanese restaurant with many wonderful lamb dishes, for a tip or two. He said, "You can enhance the flavor of your lamb by adding unique spices such as cumin and oregano. A dash of cardamom and a sprinkle of dried parsley will also provide a subtle kick and concentrate the meat's taste." The reason you want to go beyond go-to spices like garlic and onion powders is because lamb's flavor is unmatched. These spices complement the flavor of lamb specifically, rather than trying to make it taste like any other burger you might eat.
How much spice to add for the best lamb burgers
You want to enhance the flavor of lamb burgers — not overwhelm the meat with spice. Therefore, it's important to measure out the spices since you can't taste as you go with raw meat. For every pound of ground lamb, one teaspoon of cumin and two tablespoons of fresh oregano should be just enough. Meanwhile, a little ground cardamom goes a long way so use around a ½ teaspoon in every pound of meat. Don't forget a sprinkle of salt, too, to bring out all of the flavors. And you can't go wrong with a dash of smoked paprika for smokiness, crushed red pepper or cayenne pepper for heat, and a little garlic powder is fine too.
Are you hungry now? Time to get prepping for Tasting Table's best lamb burger recipe that has paprika and ground coriander with fresh herbs. Then you can easily add Wissam Baki's spice suggestions of cumin, oregano, and cardamom to upgrade the patties even further. And to balance the rich flavors of the seasoned and cooked patties, brighten up your lamb burgers with fruit chutney or use other toppings like tzatziki, chipotle mayonnaise, feta or mozzarella cheese. And for a final addition, include some pickled red onions, lettuce, or sliced tomatoes for the ultimate spiced lamb burger.