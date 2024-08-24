The Best Spices To Elevate The Flavor Of Lamb Burgers

If you're tired of beef, chicken, and turkey burgers, then give lamb a whirl as a flavorful alternative to make your next patties. If you can, buy the best cut of lamb for the juiciest burgers, which is shoulder, so ask a butcher to grind it for you. Expect an earthy and mildly gamey flavor compared to beef or chicken. And to make it extra tasty, add some essential blends of spices that perfectly match lamb's flavor.

To get an expert's view on the best spices to add, we asked Wissam Baki, executive chef at Amal Miami, a modern Lebanese restaurant with many wonderful lamb dishes, for a tip or two. He said, "You can enhance the flavor of your lamb by adding unique spices such as cumin and oregano. A dash of cardamom and a sprinkle of dried parsley will also provide a subtle kick and concentrate the meat's taste." The reason you want to go beyond go-to spices like garlic and onion powders is because lamb's flavor is unmatched. These spices complement the flavor of lamb specifically, rather than trying to make it taste like any other burger you might eat.