Consider This Tip To Avoid Marinating Lamb To Mush

Lamb is delectable. It's also pricey, and may not be most people's go-to compared to more common proteins, like chicken and steak. And like any meat, it has rules of its own. Techniques that work for pork or beef won't necessarily work well with lamb. Sure, you may know how to marinate a cut of steak, but how long should lamb soak?

There's no hard answer. As a general rule, marinate lamb for four or five hours. Different cuts should marinate for different amounts of time, though. A leg of lamb can marinate for up to 24 hours, while a day-long soak risks making lamb chops mushy.

The ingredients in your marinade matter, too. If the recipe that you're using is heavy on salt, sugar, or acids, the meat will break down quickly. If you know that your meat will be marinating for a long time — say, if you have a busy day ahead and won't be back until later — go easy on those ingredients. Need help? Stick to the perfect marinade ratio of three parts fat, to one part acid, and one part seasoning.

Struggling to fit a marinade into your schedule? Remember that the purpose of a marinade isn't just seasoning or tenderizing the meat. It also adds flavor from the outside; when marinade-soaked meat hits the pan, the marinade caramelizes into a crispy crust. A 30-minute marinade is better than nothing, and preferable to an overnight soak for tender meats like spring lamb.