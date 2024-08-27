The Starbucks Drink Size Myth That You Have To Stop Believing

There's a myth that's been going around about Starbucks cups. Musician Sueco recently shared a video on TikTok of him pouring the contents of a tall cup (what Starbucks refers to as it's small cup size) into a grande and venti (medium and large), showing them each come full to the brim. The grande actually overflowed. Sueco accused the coffee giant of scamming customers, generating more than 1.5 million likes and nearly 37,000 comments — many of whom fell for the illusion. A few Tiktok users commented that it made sense, saying things like "The smaller the cup the wider so it would make sense." But don't worry, we know it's not actually true.

You'll notice that Sueco never showed that the cups were truly empty prior to pouring the coffee in them. Surely, something had to have been in there or the cups were altered since this assertion has already been debunked. Similar posts from other sources have also been flagged for false information. You can try it yourself next time you're there by filling a tall cup with water and pouring it into the grande, then the venti. When you do, there will be about an inch of empty space at the top of the grande and another at the top of the venti. There's just no way Starbucks would be able to get away with something like that for so long. But, that isn't to say that their cups aren't fooling you in other ways.