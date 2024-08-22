Try A Sweeter Take On Tajadas With A Few Simple Ingredients

Tajadas, or maduros, are fried sliced ripe plantains, and a common addition to breakfast, lunch, and dinner all across Latin America and the Caribbean. Ripe plantains, like ripe bananas, are especially sweet, and frying them caramelizes their sugars for a rich sugary side dish. Despite their sweetness, tajadas are typically served as an accompaniment to savory dishes, adorned with shredded cheese or served with savory dipping sauces. However, we consulted Colombian-born chef Ronaldo Linares on how to transform tajadas into a dessert course.

You'll still execute the classic deep-fried recipe for these simple coin-shaped sweet plantains, but instead of sprinkling them with salt, as is traditional, Linares opts for a more elaborate sweet coating. He says, "I would take some Irish butter and add it to a pan, melt it on low heat, add brown sugar, vanilla, and cinnamon, and dissolve, creating something like a caramel. Add the tajadas and serve with some ice cream."

A caramel sauce will bring a sticky layer to contrast the tender, pillowy pulp of the plantain. The vanilla and cinnamon combination offers an aromatic, spiced complement that will really enhance all that caramelized sweetness. Ice cream is the cold creamy contrast that will always take a warm dessert to decadent heights. After all, à la mode is the preferred way to eat any kind of fruity dessert, from apple pie to banana splits.