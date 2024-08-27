The Costco Item To Look Out For When You Don't Want To Buy An Entire Rotisserie Chicken

Other users responding to u/BuonaDomenica's thread bemoaned the fact that their local store rarely sold chicken legs. "These are a great deal, but I only see them occasionally so you can't just put them on your grocery list and expect to find them," one wrote. "A nice bonus when they are around though." A nice bonus indeed, given that you can use the versatile dark meat in chicken soups and stews, in homemade kung pao chicken, or a simple bánh mì sandwich. If you don't want to enjoy them straight out of the package with a side of greens, that is.

Now, if you don't spot the packages set out in the case at your local store, all hope may not be lost. In a more recent r/Costco post, Redditor u/Motatopotato revealed that Costco customers can actually request to buy just the legs and thighs of the chicken from the deli department — at their location, at least. As other users in the thread acknowledged, though, it will depend on how much leftover rotisserie chicken there was from the day before, and it will probably still be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

One user who claims to be a Costco deli employee took to the thread to explain that the quarters are harvested from unsold chickens, usually chilled overnight and then put into the deli cases first thing in the morning. They sell out fast, so you might say the early bird gets the legs.