How To Make The Absolute Best Tajadas, According To A Chef

Whether you're in the Caribbean, South America, or even Africa, fried plantains are an everyday staple. In Latin America, they go by many names and take on many forms, from these smashed and fried green plantain tostones with garlic sauce to long thin plantain chips known as platanos fritos. Tajadas, also known as maduros, are fried sweet plantains that are popular side dishes from Cuba to Colombia. We've consulted Colombian-born and Cuban-influenced celebrity chef Ronaldo Linares on how to make the absolute best tajadas at home.

The best tajadas start with choosing the best ingredients and preparing them correctly. Since tajadas are sweet, they require ripe plantains, which Linares characterizes as "yellow with black spots." Green plantains are unripe and have a much harder texture and savory flavor when fried. ANd when it comes to preparation, tajadas require a specific slicing methodology. "Cut both ends of the plantains off, from top to bottom peel the plantain, lay the plantain flat, using a knife slice at a bias, half inch thickness will do the trick," Linares said.

Slicing the plantain at a bias refers to the knife entering the pulp at a diagonal to create more oblong half-inch coins. Linares also stresses the importance of uniformity when preparing tajadas because "cut[ing] the plantains into even slices ... ensure[s] that they cook evenly and have a consistent texture."