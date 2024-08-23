The Best Coconut Variety To Use For Sweet Desserts
Coconuts bring a uniquely tropical and toasty flavor to desserts. The subtly sweet fruit tastes great in custards and other creamy treats. The flesh can even be grated and toasted to create a crunchy topping that tastes similar to caramel. With so many fun ways to use coconuts in baking, it is no wonder that home bakers have taken to using the fruit.
Although coconuts taste great, they are not widely available in all countries. Most people reach for the green Malayan Dwarf coconut, which is the most common coconut variety that can be found in stores, but there is an even better type of coconut for baking out there: macapuno coconuts. These coconuts are sweet with a rich and creamy texture. Plus, macapuno coconuts, like all other coconuts, have several health benefits and are rich in antioxidants.
What makes macapuno coconuts great for desserts is their extremely juicy and sweet flesh. This type of coconut also has a higher sugar content in comparison to other coconuts, so they bring a lot of sweetness to desserts naturally while still being rather nutritious. Macapuno coconuts would make a great addition to all kinds of homemade coconut-themed desserts, like coconut bars or coconut custard pie.
What are macapuno coconuts?
Abnormal development of the endosperm caused by a genetic mutation has resulted in the coconut having nearly no water content. Instead of having coconut water, macapuno coconuts carry most of their moisture in the flesh of the fruit itself, which makes the flesh noticeably stickier and softer. They are described as having a custard-like texture and a unique ability to absorb fats and oils without losing structure. These traits, combined with the sweeter taste, make macapuno coconuts especially useful in making desserts.
Macapuno coconuts are particularly popular in Filipino cuisine, as well as in some other Southeast Asian cultures. They are most commonly used to make desserts like cassava cake, macapuno candies, fruit smoothies, halo-halo, and more. However, macapuno coconuts can also be used in other types of desserts. Its natural sweetness makes it a great option for making jam; it also means bakers can cut down on adding sugar to desserts. Its gelatinous texture can also be quite useful for making cakes moist while its creaminess makes it useful in ice cream.
Whole macapuno coconuts are not sold in stores. Instead, macapuno coconut flesh is sold in jars, sometimes labeled as "coconut strings" or "coconut sport." These jars can be found at Asian grocery stores and sometimes online. Macapuno coconuts can also be recreated at home by combining sweetened coconut flakes with water.