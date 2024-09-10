Beer Syrup Is The Unique Addition To Try For Richer Cocktails

Whipping up simple syrups at home is a snap, and the limitless possibilities for elevating them with various flavors make the ingredient a versatile game-changer for cocktails. You can add fruits, botanicals, spices, herbs — you can even incorporate splashes of spirits into your syrups. And there's a whole category bartenders and mixologists love to tap into that will help you make complex, delicious tipples: Beer syrups.

The magic of beer syrups comes down to a few things. For one, you're starting with a fully formed beverage with its own flavors and aromas — you can translate all of that into whatever cocktail you're making. For another, there are so many different styles of beer to choose from: Make chocolatey syrups with stouts, fruity syrups with sours, and light, crisp, almost champagne-like syrups with lagers. Plus, making beer syrups means you can access the refreshing flavors of some of the best beer cocktails without adding excess carbonation or heaviness.

To make beer syrups, start with the same ratio you would use for simple syrup, a 1:1 proportion of beer to sugar, and heat both together — not reaching a boil — until the sugar is dissolved. From there, you can play with different ratios to dial in on sweetness. Use different sugars to complement the beer style, like brown or demerara to match roasty porters. You can also add nearly anything for more flavors, like herbs with lagers or fruits with sours.