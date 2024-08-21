Why You Should Stop Throwing Out The White Parts Of Scallions

There are many creative ways to use scallions, and it's no different with the white parts. For meals, you can chop them to use as a punchy garnish, or use them whole in slow-cooker recipes where their pungent flavor can fully permeate the dish. Scallion roots are all-purpose vegetables and can be used to make tasty broths and marinades; they can even be eaten raw for various dishes — just be prepared for the eye-popping taste. Make our popular flaky scallion pancake recipe your own by using the white roots in the scallion mixture. This allows you to maximize the use of the whole plant and support a more sustainable kitchen practice by not wasting any food.

Growing and storing scallions is easier than you might think, especially if you focus on the white parts. If you want to grow more, simply place the white bulbs, roots attached, in a container of water and set them in a sunny place. Within a few days, you'll see new green shoots sprouting, which will be ready for harvesting in just a couple of weeks. For storage, keep the white parts in a jar with a little water at the bottom and a plastic bag on top. This method can keep them fresh for about four days in the fridge. These simple steps ensure you always have fresh scallions on hand, while cutting down on waste and keeping your meals oh-so-delicious.