How To Fix A Broken Pan Sauce With Just A Splash Of Water

A pan sauce is one of the easiest ways to turn a basic 30-minute meal of meat and vegetables into a decadent dinner that looks like you spent hours on it. Born from the yummy little burned bits left behind in the pan after cooking meat, a pan sauce is, at its core, an emulsion — a carefully balanced suspension of fat in liquid. There are countless variations on the pan sauce theme that you can make by tweaking the fats and liquids you use, but you can make a super simple one with just water and butter.

To make a pan sauce, remove your cooked meat from the pan, add some liquid, and scrape all the browned bits off the bottom of the pan. Bring it to a simmer, then add a few pats of cold butter to finish your pan sauce. Whisk vigorously and simmer to reduce the liquid in the pan, and when the fat-to-water ratio reaches just the right point, the mixture magically comes together into a thick, silky pan sauce. But simmer too long, and your perfect sauce can break into a greasy, bubbly mess. Fortunately, there are lots of ways to fix a broken sauce, but the fix for pan sauces is by far the easiest. All you need is a little bit of water.