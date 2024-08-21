Switch Up Your Regular Cobbler With A Sweet Potato Filling

Who doesn't love seasonal desserts, especially when that dessert is a hot, comforting cobbler? Topped with a sweet, biscuit-like dough rather than the streusels that cover its crisp and crumble cousins, cobblers are an excellent vehicle for a wide array of seasonal fillings. While classic peach cobblers are omnipresent from May to August, September often carries a craving for seasonal treats like hot apple cider, pumpkin spice everything, and baked sweet potatoes.

Swapping in sweet potatoes for summery fruits is a great way to keep enjoying cobbler once that autumn chill hits. This dessert is not only an interesting upgrade for holiday staples like sweet potato casserole and pie but also a cozy way to shore up your immune system for winter. Beta-carotene — an excellent source of vitamin A — gives sweet potatoes their signature hue. They're also rich in potassium, vitamin C, and fiber, so you can feel good about enjoying indulging yourself a little.

With a distinct earthy sweetness all their own, sweet potatoes also pair well with a wide range of seasonings and other flavor profiles. Cinnamon and brown sugar are traditional, but other warming spices like nutmeg, cloves, and ginger play beautifully against sweet potatoes' lightly bitter notes. To take advantage of this, add a few teaspoons of pumpkin spice, or use a chai masala blend for delightful complexity from additional seasonings like cardamom and fennel.