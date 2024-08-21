Switch Up Your Regular Cobbler With A Sweet Potato Filling
Who doesn't love seasonal desserts, especially when that dessert is a hot, comforting cobbler? Topped with a sweet, biscuit-like dough rather than the streusels that cover its crisp and crumble cousins, cobblers are an excellent vehicle for a wide array of seasonal fillings. While classic peach cobblers are omnipresent from May to August, September often carries a craving for seasonal treats like hot apple cider, pumpkin spice everything, and baked sweet potatoes.
Swapping in sweet potatoes for summery fruits is a great way to keep enjoying cobbler once that autumn chill hits. This dessert is not only an interesting upgrade for holiday staples like sweet potato casserole and pie but also a cozy way to shore up your immune system for winter. Beta-carotene — an excellent source of vitamin A — gives sweet potatoes their signature hue. They're also rich in potassium, vitamin C, and fiber, so you can feel good about enjoying indulging yourself a little.
With a distinct earthy sweetness all their own, sweet potatoes also pair well with a wide range of seasonings and other flavor profiles. Cinnamon and brown sugar are traditional, but other warming spices like nutmeg, cloves, and ginger play beautifully against sweet potatoes' lightly bitter notes. To take advantage of this, add a few teaspoons of pumpkin spice, or use a chai masala blend for delightful complexity from additional seasonings like cardamom and fennel.
Cobbling together a new spin on a classic dessert
The key to an exceptional sweet potato cobbler is a velvety texture to play against the crunchy topping. Sweet potatoes are more fibrous than a typical white potato, which could result in an unpleasant stringy texture. To achieve the right texture, choose young sweet potatoes and try peeling and steaming them. If they seem grainy despite your best efforts, don't be afraid to buzz them in a blender or food processor for a few seconds to make them smooth.
Though you can certainly prep your sweet potatoes ahead of time, it's best to season them while warm to help the flavors bloom and marry. There are plenty of ways to flavor your sweet potatoes, even if you're not a fan of traditional autumn spice blends. A splash of freshly squeezed orange juice with a dollop of vanilla paste adds a brightness perfect for early fall or alleviating winter doldrums. Maple syrup brings sweetness and a touch of astringence to play against the sweet potatoes' earthy side.
When it comes to the cobbler crust, there's nothing wrong with keeping things traditional with a simple biscuit crust. However, you can easily elevate the crust with the same spices you used in the sweet potato filling. For a nod to the long history of pairing sweet potatoes and marshmallows, sprinkle your cobbler with mini marshmallows about 10 minutes before it's ready. This ensures they'll be melty and toasted for plenty of nostalgic flavor.