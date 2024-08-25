The Breakfast Buffet Red Flag You Should Never Ignore

The United States is home to many wonderful buffets, most of which are found at hotels. Many of these are complementary continental breakfast buffets, featuring light options like toast, yogurt, and fruit. Although waking up and running downstairs to the buffet to pile up food onto a breakfast plate is quite fun, there is a bit of a dark side to this seemingly harmless venture.

At the breakfast buffet, there is one food that diners should be cautious about: fruit. Produce that is not properly cleaned, handled, or stored can quickly lead to food poisoning. Dirt and bacteria might be present on old or unclean fruit, so freshness and cleanliness is of the utmost importance. Some fruits should be kept at cold temperatures to prevent bacteria growth, so if a bowl of cut fruit is sitting out in warm conditions, be wary.

This is not to say that all fruits and vegetables must be avoided at all costs at breakfast buffets. Produce that has been properly handled and stored is perfectly fine to eat and can make for a healthy start to the day. When in doubt, if the fruit or vegetables look suspicious, opt for something else instead, though it's worth reading up on the best and worst offerings on any breakfast buffet before you dig in.