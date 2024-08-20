The Spicy Ingredients You Should Try To Give Refried Beans A Kick

Refried beans are a Mexican food staple that you can find canned or bagged at your local grocery store if you don't have time to try this instant pot recipe. We've given you plenty of ways to add flavor to refried beans, from a sprinkling of cheese to a dollop of sour cream. However, if you're looking for a spicier kick there's a long list of ingredients to choose from, requiring different methods to incorporate them.

The easiest ingredients to spice up your beans are dried spices, hot sauces, and salsas because they require no prep. Simply stir them in and they'll easily blend and disperse while the beans simmer over the stove. Ideal spicy seasonings to add include cayenne, chili powder or flakes, and hot paprika along with seasoning blends like cajun seasoning, taco seasoning, or chili-infused salts. Tabasco sauce, sriracha, chili oil, chipotle sauce, and tomato-based salsas are great condiments that'll provide heat and a bit more liquid to help thin out notoriously thick canned refried beans.

You can also add sauteed jalapenos and onions for a more subtle spicy base to homemade refried beans or to stir into canned refried beans for texture. You could also make a spicy broth by soaking dried chilies in water or chicken broth to ladle over beans as you mash them. Char whole jalapenos, serranos, or poblanos, deseed them, and blend the soft, tender skin with a bit of water for a spicy and smoky infusion to add at any time.