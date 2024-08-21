For Restaurant-Worthy Seafood, Focus On Simple Ingredients

If you want to recreate your favorite restaurant dishes, it can be a struggle to identify just what ingredients go into each dish, but one area where you can have a lot more success is with seafood. Look back at the most memorable seafood dishes you've had at restaurants over the years, and you'll usually find something they had in common: they're simple. Mussels in a light white wine broth, salmon rubbed with a few spices and grilled over an open flame, etc.

The sauces are straightforward, the ingredients are out in the open, the flavors are light. Restaurants will do this for a number of reasons, it saves money and labor, for one, and because most seafood has a mild taste that can be overwhelmed by heavy, rich flavors. And this has one big advantage for you they probably weren't thinking about — It makes it a lot easier to recreate those seafood dishes at home.

Adopting the same mindset towards your seafood as a chef is easier than you might think. Identify just a few key ingredients that will complement the taste and texture of your fish or shellfish without covering it up too much, and make sure they are of the highest quality. It doesn't take a lot of fancy technique or experience to make a spicy cioppino; that broth is just tomatoes, wine, and stock, and if any of those three things aren't quality, you are going to notice it when you take a taste.