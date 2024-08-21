What To Expect When You Order Dry Thai Noodle Soup

No matter what time of year, a hearty bowl of soup brings a sense of warmth and comfort in every spoonful. Whether you look at the best bone broth recipe for a homemade cold remedy or a rich and healthy bone broth for regular sipping, it would seem that the heart of a soup is in its liquid content. Taking a page from Thai street food, however, the variety of dry (or "hang" in Thai) noodle soups available present a range of unique options for delicious noodle dishes that, while not sippable, are still delightfully slurpable and nonetheless comforting. Of the myriad traditional Thai dishes you should know about, dry noodle soup is an especially wonderful treat.

With a dry Thai noodle soup, you should expect the same type of noodles, accompaniments, and sauces as a regular Thai noodle soup, just sans the broth. Typically made of rice (though sometimes made of egg), the noodles will often vary in thickness and shape from flattened to round and thin. The proteins are usually chicken, pork, fish, or thinly sliced beef depending on the specific dish. Standard vegetable accouterments are bean sprouts and bok choy among others, but they do not play as significant a role in dry Thai noodle soup as the proteins and sauces. When it comes to the coating, you'll usually find chili vinegar and fish sauce to top off your dish.