Has Your Herbal Tea Expired? Here's Why It Matters

Tea tends to be one of those things we keep stocked in our kitchens to return to from time to time. The collection just seems to build and hang out there for the occasions we want a little chamomile to relax, or a dinner guest requests a peppermint tea post-meal. Surely, tea is good forever, right, something we can remember we have after a few years and reliably make a tasty, comforting beverage with?

Sadly, tea does indeed expire, and your herbal teas are the first to go. Technically, even older, past-their-prime teas are safe to drink, unless they're so old they have mold — those are definitely not safe and should be tossed immediately. But even the expired teas without mold aren't something you want to drink. Old tea that's gone bad loses all of its flavor, so you might as well just drink a cup of hot water. Herbal teas in particular can even taste extremely unpleasant. Across all the different varieties of herbal tea, what sets them apart from other teas is that they don't consist of leaves from the tea plant, but instead are mixtures of fruits, botanicals, herbs, spices, leaves, barks, and roots. These ingredients have natural oils responsible for herbal tea's beautiful aromas, but that can also turn rotten- and sour-tasting as tea ages and expires.