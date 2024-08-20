Nuoc Cham Is The Flavorful Steak Marinade You Need To Start Using

If you've never tried it before, nuoc cham is a classic Vietnamese condiment with a fish sauce base. That fish sauce funk gets complexified with a dimensional lineup of sugar, lime juice, soy sauce, garlic, and Thai or birds eye chiles. The result is a versatile sweet-salty-sour sauce with subtle heat from the chiles and garlic. When used as a marinade, that bold umami fish sauce intermingles with the ultra-savory flavor of the meat for a when-worlds-collide duo that's greater (and richer) than the sum of its parts. What we mean is, it's time to use this unique dressing as a showstopping marinade for your next steak.

Nuoc cham is a substantially thinner condiment than many of the thick, creamy dressings American foodies might be used to. Due to its bold, flavorful ingredients, nuoc cham gets thinned with water to temper and balance the taste, resulting in a more liquid dipping sauce than, say, luscious aioli. But, this thinness is also part of what makes nuoc cham such an ideal steak marinade.

You can make your own homemade nuoc cham sauce and store it in a resealable container in the fridge for use in future recipes, where it'll keep for up to two weeks. Or, use bottled nuoc cham, which can be purchased from most pan-Asian supermarkets or from a variety of online retailers. Blue Dragon brand is widely available, and a bottle runs for $9.99 via Amazon.