Save Space In Your Cabinet By Owning A Flat Grater Instead Of A Box One

Decluttering your kitchen? It's time to toss out that unwieldy box grater and replace it with a space-saving flat grater that still gets the job done but has a compact, easy-to-store design. While it's true that box graters have a variety of blades, producing both fine and coarse shreds and slices, it's unlikely you use all four sides. Switching to a flat-style option will save you heaps of space in your cabinet while still allowing you to grate cheese and veggies as normal.

Flat graters have blades on a single side and you can hold them by the handle to grate ingredients directly over pasta and salads. You can also place them on top of a container so your shredded veggies can fall neatly below into a catcher. However, the best thing about these tools is that you can lie them down in your utensil drawer and put your spatulas and whisks over them when not in use. You can also store a series of them on their side, like books in a bookcase, if you have deeper drawers that can account for their width. To save even more cabinet space, stow your flat grater in a countertop bain beside your cooker so you can grab it easily and free up your drawers. Although some flat graters are more paddle-like in their design, with a wider surface area and curved edge, which can be trickier to store than smaller, level ones, both kinds save more space than box graters.