If your caprese salads are always falling short you need this failsafe cookery tip from Ina Garten: Roast your halved tomatoes for a couple of hours in a garlicky dressing before assembling them with mozzarella on your serving platter. This classic Italian tricolore salad ordinarily features alternating slices of fresh mozzarella and uncooked ripe tomatoes that are topped with fresh basil, good olive oil, and seasonings. However, the extra step of roasting the tomatoes first provides an additional window of opportunity to layer on more seasonings while elevating the mouthfeel of the tomatoes.

A low and slow spell in the oven (where the tomatoes are placed cut-side up on a roasting tray) removes excess water, which eliminates their soggy centers and concentrates their flavor. This intense tomatoey taste and jammy texture is further enriched by the slices of fresh garlic that are baked on top of the tomatoes, along with salt, pepper, balsamic vinegar and a dash of sugar. This clever balance of ingredients brings out the natural sweetness in the tomatoes, creating layers of lip-smacking flavor. Moreover, the roasting process caramelizes the natural sugars within the flesh of the tomatoes, lending them a richer taste that counterbalances some of their acidity. This is particularly useful if you're using tomatoes that aren't at peak ripeness and contain lower levels of umami-tasting glutamate. A gentle roast subdues their tart edge, gives them a gooey middle, and heightens sweetness.