How Ina Garten Gets More Flavor Out Of Her Caprese Salad
If your caprese salads are always falling short you need this failsafe cookery tip from Ina Garten: Roast your halved tomatoes for a couple of hours in a garlicky dressing before assembling them with mozzarella on your serving platter. This classic Italian tricolore salad ordinarily features alternating slices of fresh mozzarella and uncooked ripe tomatoes that are topped with fresh basil, good olive oil, and seasonings. However, the extra step of roasting the tomatoes first provides an additional window of opportunity to layer on more seasonings while elevating the mouthfeel of the tomatoes.
A low and slow spell in the oven (where the tomatoes are placed cut-side up on a roasting tray) removes excess water, which eliminates their soggy centers and concentrates their flavor. This intense tomatoey taste and jammy texture is further enriched by the slices of fresh garlic that are baked on top of the tomatoes, along with salt, pepper, balsamic vinegar and a dash of sugar. This clever balance of ingredients brings out the natural sweetness in the tomatoes, creating layers of lip-smacking flavor. Moreover, the roasting process caramelizes the natural sugars within the flesh of the tomatoes, lending them a richer taste that counterbalances some of their acidity. This is particularly useful if you're using tomatoes that aren't at peak ripeness and contain lower levels of umami-tasting glutamate. A gentle roast subdues their tart edge, gives them a gooey middle, and heightens sweetness.
Remove seeds before slow-roasting large tomatoes
Removing the seeds from the tomatoes prior to roasting ensures your salad has a smooth texture throughout that doesn't contain any annoying bits that can get stuck in your teeth. It also speeds up cooking times by reducing some of the moisture in their flesh, which is helpful if you're slow roasting large beefsteak or globe varieties that require a longer bake. Using smaller fruits, such as Roma tomatoes that are bred to contain less seeds, can curb cooking times too. While some may say that the best thing about making a caprese salad is that it requires zero prep work, you can always roast your tomatoes well in advance so you can assemble your dish at speed just before serving. Better yet, make more than you need and any leftovers make a delicious topping on bruschetta, homemade pizza, and even salsa.
Garten's other tip for crafting a beautiful caprese salad is to ensure your mozzarella and tomato slices are of the same thickness and diameter. If you find that your toms are smaller after roasting, simply cut your slices of cheese in half so they match up in size. This will guarantee that your finished salad looks uniform and inviting upon serving and that every bite is beautifully balanced. A final flourish of julienned basil leaves will also give the dish a delicious aroma and appetizing appearance.