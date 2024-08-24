Do You Always Need Oil To Sear A Steak?

Adding butter or oil to a hot cast-iron skillet is a tried and true practice for searing a steak. However, depending on the cut of beef, you can actually sear a steak with no oil at all. One of the best cuts of steak for pan-frying is a boneless ribeye that's between 1-½ to 2 inches thick. Ribeye is a well-marbled cut, and when pan-seared, its fat is rendered, which keeps the steak juicy and flavorful. At the same time, the pan is sufficiently oiled, so additional fat isn't needed. A strip steak is another tasty candidate for pan-searing, but it's leaner than ribeye and doesn't render as much fat and can dry out.

Pan-searing a steak without oil is more healthful than the usual method. Many recipes call for adding 2 tablespoons each of oil and butter to the pan. A single tablespoon of vegetable oil has 124 calories and 14 grams of fat, and 1 tablespoon of butter has 102 calories and 12 grams of fat. By eliminating them altogether, you're cutting back substantially on calories and fat. But when using this technique, you'll want to make sure you use the right equipment. Almost all culinary experts agree that when trying to achieve the perfect sear, only a cast-iron skillet or stainless-steel pan will do. Nonstick pans are great for effortlessly sliding fried eggs onto a plate, but the surface's nature makes it extremely difficult to sear anything.