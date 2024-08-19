Don't Toss Out Your Kale Stems, Pickle Them Instead

Kale is a versatile superfood that's loaded with antioxidants and nutrients like vitamins K, C, A, manganese, and riboflavin. And when we speak of all the healthy benefits of kale, that includes the stems, too — the part that usually ends up in either the trash or compost bin. But what exactly are you supposed to do with those chewy, fibrous leftover bits? The good news is that kale stems have surprisingly delicious potential and can help you curb food waste to boot.

While you can braise leftover kale stems into a simple side dish of their very own, there's another way to use up those leftover kale stems: You can pickle them. Perfect for a quick snack or as a mix-in for tacos or grain bowls, pickled kale stems are easy to make, require just a few ingredients, and help you make the most out of all of the goodness of kale.