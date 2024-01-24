Braise Leftover Kale Stems For A Delicious Last-Minute Side Dish

Used in everything from salads to smoothies, kale is beloved for its earthy taste and accessibility. All you need to do is snap it off the stems, give it a good rinse, and cook it. Yet, as we make use of the kale leaves, what happens to the stems left behind? Instead of throwing them out, turn the kale stems into a delicious side dish by braising them.

Finding creative ways to use up "scraps" is an excellent way to combat food waste. From frying leftover Brussels sprout leaves for a snack to saving vegetable remains to simmer into a stock, everything can have a purpose. Each part of the plant should be utilized, and kale stems are no different. Their thick, sturdy stature makes them appear inedible but, if anything, this makes them the perfect candidate for braising. With a slow, constant simmer, the tough kale stems are softened into submission. Within 30 minutes, the cut-up stems will be tender enough to be a savory side dish.

Softening them within half an hour may seem like an impossible feat but, with blanching, it can be done. Boil them in salted water for around two minutes and then quickly move them into an ice bath. While they're blanching, saute aromatics in a deep pot and deglaze them with your braising liquid before adding the kale stems.