Add Cornmeal To Your Sugar Cookie Dough For Chewier Results

There's a lot to love about the classic sugar cookie. While they're excellent plain and straight from the cooling rack, you can also use the neutral base to experiment with different add-ins. One of the most creative mix-ins, which fuses the timeless cookie with an equally delicious Southern side dish, is cornmeal. The flavor of cornmeal is just that, corny; it's not too sweet and it's not too savory. You'll also find that cookies made with cornmeal have a subtle nutty quality to them, which makes them all the more compelling and interesting.

The key to a successful batch of cornmeal cookies is to use cornmeal in addition to your sugar cookie ingredients, rather than just trying to plop cornmeal batter on a tray and bake it. You'll want to add about 3/4 cup of cornmeal to the batter with your leavening agents, like baking soda or baking powder. It's important to remember that while cornmeal plays a role in the structure and chewy consistency of your cookies, it's not a replacement for wheat flour. Rather, using wheat flour and cornmeal in tandem will ensure that your cookies come out pliable and soft. Then, once your batter is well-mixed, roll it into balls and bake it like a normal cookie dough. You can also decide whether you want to use yellow, white, or blue cornmeal in your recipe; while the flavor is, by and large, the same, each variety will produce a different-colored cookie.