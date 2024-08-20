The Store-Bought Guacamole We'll Always Add To Our Cart

When that guacamole craving hits, there's not much you can do to stop it — besides eat some, of course. While everyone knows that homemade guacamole is the most crave-worthy, there are certain situations where store-bought has to suffice. But, not all store-bought guacs fulfill your cravings in the same way, and some may leave you craving homemade guacamole even more. However, there is one brand of guacamole that's known to exceed expectations. In Tasting Table's ranking of 10 store-bought guacamole brands, our taste testers found that Whole Foods' 365 guacamole delivered a combination of smooth and chunky textures and fresh ingredients.

365 by Whole Foods' guacamole will have you questioning everything you ever believed about store-bought guac. It has all of features of fresh, homemade guacamole — no chopping, mashing, mixing, or dishwashing necessary. Our reviewer found that it's smooth and creamy, with chunky pieces of fresh avocado for that satisfying look and texture. Aside from the avocado, you'll find a perfect balance of all the other ingredients that you look for in your first bite, including garlic, black pepper, cilantro and onion. The addition of fresh, well-proportioned tomato chunks made for the perfect touch. All it really needs is a squeeze of fresh lime and a serving bowl for you to pass it off as homemade.