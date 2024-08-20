The Store-Bought Guacamole We'll Always Add To Our Cart
When that guacamole craving hits, there's not much you can do to stop it — besides eat some, of course. While everyone knows that homemade guacamole is the most crave-worthy, there are certain situations where store-bought has to suffice. But, not all store-bought guacs fulfill your cravings in the same way, and some may leave you craving homemade guacamole even more. However, there is one brand of guacamole that's known to exceed expectations. In Tasting Table's ranking of 10 store-bought guacamole brands, our taste testers found that Whole Foods' 365 guacamole delivered a combination of smooth and chunky textures and fresh ingredients.
365 by Whole Foods' guacamole will have you questioning everything you ever believed about store-bought guac. It has all of features of fresh, homemade guacamole — no chopping, mashing, mixing, or dishwashing necessary. Our reviewer found that it's smooth and creamy, with chunky pieces of fresh avocado for that satisfying look and texture. Aside from the avocado, you'll find a perfect balance of all the other ingredients that you look for in your first bite, including garlic, black pepper, cilantro and onion. The addition of fresh, well-proportioned tomato chunks made for the perfect touch. All it really needs is a squeeze of fresh lime and a serving bowl for you to pass it off as homemade.
365 by Whole Foods is your shortcut to better guac
Whole Foods' 365 is the brand to grab when you're craving guacamole in a pinch. There are a few tips that will take your guacamole to the next level, and some of them can be applied to this store-bought version, too. You can make it your own with some additions that can amplify its greatness and tailor it to your palette.
For example, pumpkin seeds add a juxtaposing texture and savory flavor while pomegranate gives the guac a little burst of sweet, tanginess — with a similar satisfying crunch, too. Feta, cotija cheese, or queso fresco bring even more creaminess to your guac, while a topping of chili crisp or habaneros give it some spice. On the other hand, tropical fruits like mango and pineapple can give it a taste of summer, while additions of corn and beans bulk it up with even more texture. You can go with any one of these additions or pair them together, and this guac will be transformed into something entirely new.