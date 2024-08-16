Lin-Manuel Miranda's Favorite Drink Is A Dreamy Latin Sipper

Before the Tony Award-winning, hit Broadway musical "Hamilton" took the world by storm in 2015 and had theater-lovers rapping about America's Founding Fathers, Lin-Manuel Miranda created another hip-hop musical in 2008 called "In the Heights." The triple-threat (writer, composer, and performer) set this play in Washington Heights, an upper Manhattan neighborhood like the one where he grew up, Inwood. In one song called "Piragua," a street vendor sings about selling the Puerto Rican shaved ice with fruit-flavored syrup. And while this treat offered by the fictional character may be a non-fictional neighborhood staple, piragua isn't Miranda's favorite fruity Latin delicacy. Instead, it's morir soñando.

"Morir soñando is my favorite Latin drink," Miranda said in an interview with Bon Appétit. Translated, it means "to die dreaming," which sounds like a heavenly experience in beverage form. Comparable to a cool mango lassi or creamy Orange Julius, it is made with jugo de naranja, leche evaporada, y azúcar (orange juice, evaporated milk, and sugar). "It's fattening," he said, noting that he doesn't drink it quite as often as he used to, "but it's a delicious indulgence."