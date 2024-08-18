Yes, You Can Store Honey In The Freezer (And Here's Why You Should)
Honey is known for having a nearly infinite shelf life. Its acidic pH and low water content are particularly inhospitable to bacteria. Another fascinating fact about what honey really is: When bees "process" honey, an enzyme in their stomach breaks down nectar into gluconic acid and hydrogen peroxide, the latter of which is a potent antimicrobial. This means that, when stored correctly in a tight jar away from sunlight and fluctuating temperatures, your jar of honey can safely last decades.
However, over time, you may notice that your honey changes in appearance and texture — namely, it's likely to crystalize. Different blends and types of honey tend to crystalize at different rates. And while crystalized honey is completely safe to eat (and can be reverted with a dip in a warm water bath), some people would prefer to avoid this gritty phase altogether. The good news is there's an easy solution: Simply store your honey in the freezer. The freezer is too cold of an environment for crystallization to occur. Frozen honey not only retains its quality, color, and nutrients, but it also retains its texture.
How to freeze honey
To freeze honey, you have two options. First, you can store the honey in a clean glass jar with a tight-fitting lid. Leave some space between the honey and the lid to account for any expansion in the freezer. Then, place the whole jar in a sealed plastic bag to keep any residual stickiness confined. The second option is to pour the honey into an ice cube tray and freeze it that way. Again, you'll want to leave a little space in each compartment so nothing spills over as the honey expands in the freezer. After a day or so, you can transfer the honey cubes to a sealed plastic freezer bag, where — like other storage methods — the honey will last for many years.
It's worth noting that, because of its low water content, honey will not freeze rock solid. Instead, it will remain slightly viscous but be much less pourable and malleable than honey at room temperature. You can thaw the honey by letting it sit at room temperature for a day or two — or, for quicker results, by submerging the jar or container into a bath of warm water. Microwaving or heating the honey on the stove is not recommended, as high heat can destroy the honey's nutrients.