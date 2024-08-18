Yes, You Can Store Honey In The Freezer (And Here's Why You Should)

Honey is known for having a nearly infinite shelf life. Its acidic pH and low water content are particularly inhospitable to bacteria. Another fascinating fact about what honey really is: When bees "process" honey, an enzyme in their stomach breaks down nectar into gluconic acid and hydrogen peroxide, the latter of which is a potent antimicrobial. This means that, when stored correctly in a tight jar away from sunlight and fluctuating temperatures, your jar of honey can safely last decades.

However, over time, you may notice that your honey changes in appearance and texture — namely, it's likely to crystalize. Different blends and types of honey tend to crystalize at different rates. And while crystalized honey is completely safe to eat (and can be reverted with a dip in a warm water bath), some people would prefer to avoid this gritty phase altogether. The good news is there's an easy solution: Simply store your honey in the freezer. The freezer is too cold of an environment for crystallization to occur. Frozen honey not only retains its quality, color, and nutrients, but it also retains its texture.