Effortlessly Upgrade Oatmeal With A Drizzle Of Sweetened Condensed Milk
A regular bowl of oatmeal can be jazzed up with fresh fruit, a dollop of peanut butter, or a handful of chocolate chunks. However, there's something to be said for the classic comfort of keeping things simple with a fuss-free drizzle of honey or maple syrup. Having said that, perhaps you've been overlooking another awesome ingredient with effortless drizzling potential that's sitting in your pantry, yearning to be put to use. Enter the humble can of sweetened condensed milk!
A combination of sugar and concentrated milk (that's cooked down gently and slowly until it's water content is greatly reduced), condensed milk has a thick, almost gluey consistency and pale yellow color. As it cooks, the sugar in the milk develops a lightly caramelized flavor, making it a fantastic addition to dishes that require a shot of rounded sweetness. When cold, its syrupy texture can be poured straight from the can over hot oatmeal to boost its flavor, transforming it into a luscious brekkie. The heat loosens the viscosity of the condensed milk so it can be incorporated into your oats with a quick stir, thereby lending it an intense sweetness with just the smallest dash (simply add more to appease your sweet tooth). If you prefer your oatmeal to be on the thicker side, using condensed milk as a sweetener is a baller move because it doesn't affect the textural balance of your dish. To loosen a claggy serving, add a splash of regular milk, too, to avoid over-sweetening.
Condensed milk is creamy and sweet while evaporated milk is unsweetened
Another benefit of topping your oatmeal with sweetened condensed milk is that it gives your breakfast a creamier texture. This is useful if you've prepped your oatmeal with water for a lighter breakfast but still want to top it off with a little low-effort luxury. While evaporated milk provides the same creaminess as condensed milk, it doesn't contain sugar. The beauty of using condensed milk is that you get both sweetness and velvetiness in one fell swoop. The result is a gorgeously sweet breakfast with a reassuringly smooth consistency and lavish taste. What's more, the stable shelf life of an unopened can of evaporated milk also means you can take it with you on camping trips to add to your morning bowl of oats instead of a large bottle of creamer or milk that would need to be kept chilled.
Any leftovers can be incorporated into the filling for a key lime pie, used in a recipe for overnight oats, or poured over a tres leche cake. You can even add a dash of condensed milk to a cup of spiced karak chai; it's an awesome shortcut to achieving a thicker, richer textured tea because it eliminates extra simmering time.