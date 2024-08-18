Effortlessly Upgrade Oatmeal With A Drizzle Of Sweetened Condensed Milk

A regular bowl of oatmeal can be jazzed up with fresh fruit, a dollop of peanut butter, or a handful of chocolate chunks. However, there's something to be said for the classic comfort of keeping things simple with a fuss-free drizzle of honey or maple syrup. Having said that, perhaps you've been overlooking another awesome ingredient with effortless drizzling potential that's sitting in your pantry, yearning to be put to use. Enter the humble can of sweetened condensed milk!

A combination of sugar and concentrated milk (that's cooked down gently and slowly until it's water content is greatly reduced), condensed milk has a thick, almost gluey consistency and pale yellow color. As it cooks, the sugar in the milk develops a lightly caramelized flavor, making it a fantastic addition to dishes that require a shot of rounded sweetness. When cold, its syrupy texture can be poured straight from the can over hot oatmeal to boost its flavor, transforming it into a luscious brekkie. The heat loosens the viscosity of the condensed milk so it can be incorporated into your oats with a quick stir, thereby lending it an intense sweetness with just the smallest dash (simply add more to appease your sweet tooth). If you prefer your oatmeal to be on the thicker side, using condensed milk as a sweetener is a baller move because it doesn't affect the textural balance of your dish. To loosen a claggy serving, add a splash of regular milk, too, to avoid over-sweetening.