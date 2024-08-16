Deep Fried Cornbread Takes This Southern Dish To The Next Level

There's a reason colorful corn cobs adorn Thanksgiving tables; corn is a plant first harvested and processed by Native Americans. Cornbread is an even more complex meeting of worlds, representing the combination of Native American ingredients and the culinary ingenuity of Black slaves that formed one of the most iconic staples of the American South.

However, before cornbread became the bouncy, sweet, cake-like quick bread we all know and love, it was a simple blend of cornmeal, salt, and perhaps sugar bound with hot water and fried into corn cakes. This tradition remains a staple in the South, appropriately called hot water cornbread. Not only is hot water cornbread different from the more well-known classic in terms of ingredients, but the deep frying cooking method instills a completely different texture and form.

This traditional hot water cornbread recipe from Tasting Table reveals the simplicity of the batter as a blend of cornmeal, sugar, and salt that a pour of hot water helps to form into a thick paste. Since the batter doesn't have eggs, buttermilk, flour, or baking powder, it won't rise and become fluffy. The hot oil you fry it in will transform the dough into a cross between a fritter and a hush puppy. They'll be considerably more corn-forward and savory than classic cornbread and also much denser and heartier. Plus, deep frying instills that unbeatable crispy crust and tender crumb contrast that you'll surely find a place for on your next Southern-style dinner plate.