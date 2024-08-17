How To Replace The Liquid In Canned Baked Beans With Something Spicier
As far as canned foods go, baked beans are among our favorite staples. The savory dish makes a quick, hearty side and is full of flavor. While they're often made with an array of spices and don't require further seasoning, we love to give them a fiery kick with something a little spicier. While the legumes themselves are delicious in their own right, the liquid they're packed in also contributes to their taste.
If you're wondering what's really in the liquid from canned beans, it's essentially just water and salt that's been thickened by starch. The simple combination meshes well with an array of ingredients, so you can add practically any spice you like. However, it's best to not get rid of the liquid from canned beans since they make the texture of food richer. Instead, try mixing in some ground paprika or chili powder to give them a sweltering kick while amping up the smokiness.
If you want to use a liquid to boost the flavor of canned baked beans, pour out some of the water and replace it with hot sauce. Buffalo sauce brings a nice tanginess along with the spice, while sriracha would work to elevate the beans' savory taste. Chili oil also makes a nice addition to baked beans, particularly if it's packed with earthy garlic and onion.
More ways to add heat to your beans and what to pair them with
Since baked beans are a barbecue staple, pair them with pulled pork or oven-baked BBQ chicken and cornbread. The barbecue sauce will probably have its own fair share of sweetness, so spice up the legumes with Tabasco. The hot sauce's vinegary bite will temper all the sugar and bring a tanginess that mirrors Carolina barbecue sauce.
To thicken the beans, simmering them in a sauce for a few minutes is a great trick. Adobo chili sauce blends perfectly with their sweet and smoky taste. To give them even more depth, you can also add some broth to cook them in when pouring out some of the can liquid.
If you want sweet without the smokiness, gochujang will take your beans to a whole new dimension of sweet and spicy. The fermented chili paste is packed with umami and has a tangy, funky flavor that will easily elevate any can of this protein-packed legume. Then serve this dish with Korean barbecue staples like beef bulgogi or short ribs to really take it up a notch.