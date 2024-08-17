How To Replace The Liquid In Canned Baked Beans With Something Spicier

As far as canned foods go, baked beans are among our favorite staples. The savory dish makes a quick, hearty side and is full of flavor. While they're often made with an array of spices and don't require further seasoning, we love to give them a fiery kick with something a little spicier. While the legumes themselves are delicious in their own right, the liquid they're packed in also contributes to their taste.

If you're wondering what's really in the liquid from canned beans, it's essentially just water and salt that's been thickened by starch. The simple combination meshes well with an array of ingredients, so you can add practically any spice you like. However, it's best to not get rid of the liquid from canned beans since they make the texture of food richer. Instead, try mixing in some ground paprika or chili powder to give them a sweltering kick while amping up the smokiness.

If you want to use a liquid to boost the flavor of canned baked beans, pour out some of the water and replace it with hot sauce. Buffalo sauce brings a nice tanginess along with the spice, while sriracha would work to elevate the beans' savory taste. Chili oil also makes a nice addition to baked beans, particularly if it's packed with earthy garlic and onion.