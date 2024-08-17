The Starbucks Protein Box With The Best Combination Of Snacks

Getting your daily protein quota often comes down to chugging a protein shake on the go or incorporating meat into more meals than you'd prefer. But it doesn't have to be that way. Plenty of foods harbor surprisingly high amounts of protein, even if you're following a primarily vegetarian diet. It's fairly easy to plan your protein, but premade, dedicated protein boxes are ideal when out and about town. That's where Starbucks shines, as it currently offers six protein boxes with popular foods, including cheese and peanut butter.

However, some foods just go better together than others, and taste combinations are subjective. These boxes focus on combining food items for mixed qualities, including flavor, texture, variety, and nutrition, specifically targeting high protein content. They present across each box in the form of fruits, fresh produce, eggs, breads, seasonings, and more. To see how this plays out in reality, we sampled some of these boxes for you.

At the time of our protein box ranking, the chosen Starbucks store had three available options. Of the three boxes sampled, one stood out as the pretty clear winner: the Eggs and Cheddar Protein Box, which contains two cage-free hard-boiled eggs, white cheddar cheese, grapes, tart apples sliced into hand-friendly portions, some honey peanut butter spread, and a packet of Everything seasoning for sprinkling. Coming in second and third, respectively, were the Cheese and Fruit offering and the Peanut Butter and Jam box.