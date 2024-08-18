Is Washing Vegetables In The Dishwasher Actually Dangerous?

It's common knowledge that you have to wash fresh vegetables before you eat them. This is because they can pick up traces of chemicals, fungi, and microbes, including bacteria like salmonella, listeria, and E. coli which cause some of the most common types of food poisoning in the U.S. While it's important to rinse them off before preparing and consuming, the dishwasher isn't the most effective way to do so. In fact, it could make the problem worse.

Even if you run a water-only cycle, traces of dishwasher detergent could still be in your machine and end up on your food. Many dishwasher detergents are highly alkaline, with the potential to irritate or burn your digestive tract. What's more, if there are harmful microbes on the produce, you run the risk of spreading them throughout your dishwasher. In that dark, humid environment, they can continue to grow, turning your dishwasher into a petri dish that contaminates everything you put into it.

Finally, it's not just a matter of health. If your heat setting is on, washing veggies in your dishwasher could cook them, leaving you with soggy, unappealing produce.