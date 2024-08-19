The Store-Bought Hot Sauce That Brings A Kick To Homemade Remoulade
Remoulade is many things to many people. For the French, this sauce starts with mayonnaise to which cornichons, capers, and fresh herbs are added, making it resemble what we call tartar sauce stateside. The Danes prefer a bit of chopped cruciferous vegetables, like cabbage or cauliflower, and a dose of turmeric for a vivid yellow color. But here in the U.S., remoulade means one thing, and that's a Louisiana staple sauce that is rosy, piquant, and just a touch spicy. It works as a delightful dip for fried fish and even as a creamy sauce for pasta salad.
The French influence on Creole and Cajun cultures left us with a great many gifts, but Louisiana remoulade reflects the melting pot of American culture. Sure, there are capers and Dijon mustard in Tasting Table's version from recipe developer Kit Hondrum. There's also a touch of Old Bay seasoning and a healthy splash of hot sauce you wouldn't dream of putting in the old French classic.
Creating the sauce is as simple as a bit of chopping, a modicum of measuring, a quick stir, and some time to rest and meld. What's more, the ingredients are often ones you have at hand or are available at any store. That extends to the punchy hot sauce, and Hondrum recommends reaching for Texas Pete's. Despite the name, it is a Louisiana-style hot sauce with a bit more vinegar than chilis, adding zip to the sauce without an overpowering wallop of spice.
Pick a hot sauce that works for you
The hot sauce aisle at most supermarkets is packed with options and Texas Pete's tends to be one of the most popular. That said, it might not populate the shelves at your local grocer. if that's the case, Hondrum suggests looking for another Louisiana-style hot sauce, such as Crystal or Frank's Red Hot which have similar flavor profiles. Remoulade, though, is highly customizable, so you needn't feel the suggestion here is hard and fast.
Let's say you like a bit more heat and a touch of sweetness. Swap out the Texas Pete's for a bit of sriracha. This Thai hot sauce was made popular by Huy Fong foods in the U.S. and features a touch of garlic — not unwelcome in remoulade — and sugar. Because of the latter, you may want to dial back a bit of the ketchup as they have somewhat similar notes.
If it is straight heat you are after, then use your favorite extra hot sauce. These sauces generally contain hotter peppers in their ingredient lists, such as habanero, ghost, or Carolina reaper peppers. As such, they pack a punch, so be accustomed to what they bring to the party before loading your remoulade up with them. These extra hot sauces may also include flavors that aren't present in Texas Pete and other Louisiana-style hot sauces, so taste them in isolation to decide if the background flavor profile is right for your sauce.