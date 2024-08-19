The Store-Bought Hot Sauce That Brings A Kick To Homemade Remoulade

Remoulade is many things to many people. For the French, this sauce starts with mayonnaise to which cornichons, capers, and fresh herbs are added, making it resemble what we call tartar sauce stateside. The Danes prefer a bit of chopped cruciferous vegetables, like cabbage or cauliflower, and a dose of turmeric for a vivid yellow color. But here in the U.S., remoulade means one thing, and that's a Louisiana staple sauce that is rosy, piquant, and just a touch spicy. It works as a delightful dip for fried fish and even as a creamy sauce for pasta salad.

The French influence on Creole and Cajun cultures left us with a great many gifts, but Louisiana remoulade reflects the melting pot of American culture. Sure, there are capers and Dijon mustard in Tasting Table's version from recipe developer Kit Hondrum. There's also a touch of Old Bay seasoning and a healthy splash of hot sauce you wouldn't dream of putting in the old French classic.

Creating the sauce is as simple as a bit of chopping, a modicum of measuring, a quick stir, and some time to rest and meld. What's more, the ingredients are often ones you have at hand or are available at any store. That extends to the punchy hot sauce, and Hondrum recommends reaching for Texas Pete's. Despite the name, it is a Louisiana-style hot sauce with a bit more vinegar than chilis, adding zip to the sauce without an overpowering wallop of spice.