Here's How Long You Have With That Opened Bottle Of Coconut Aminos
Salty, slightly sweet, and packing a powerful umami punch, coconut aminos serve as a staple ingredient for those who want a lower-sodium, soy-free, or gluten-free alternative to soy sauce. The condiment, made from the fermented sap of coconut palm trees, can be used to add a flavorful boost to stir-fry sauces, marinades, and dips. Plus, it's a delicious way to dress up salads, rice, flavorful roasted veggies, and anything else that would benefit from a sweet-and-savory note.
If you're prone to keeping a bottle of coconut aminos on hand, you may be wondering exactly how long it's good for. Unopened and stored properly, a bottle of coconut aminos can last a pretty long time — often up to three years. Once you pop the lid, however, the clock starts ticking: An opened bottle of coconut aminos should ideally be used up within six months to a year before it starts to go bad.
How to store your coconut aminos
An opened bottle of coconut aminos should always be kept in the refrigerator with the cap tightly closed to prevent premature spoilage. As long as the condiment is stored this way, some bottles can safely last up to a year. For comparison, a bottle of opened soy sauce starts to lose quality within roughly six months.
If your bottle of coconut aminos is still sealed, you can store it in a cupboard, pantry, or other cool, dark place for several years. Note that you'll want to keep it away from any exposure to heat or direct sunlight, which can cause the product to degrade faster (this means no storing it next to the microwave or above the stove).
Once opened, there are some signs you can watch out for that indicate your bottle of coconut aminos has gone bad. A sour, vinegary smell, a cloudy appearance, an off-looking color, and visible specks of mold are all indications you should toss it and pick up a new bottle.