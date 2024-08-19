Here's How Long You Have With That Opened Bottle Of Coconut Aminos

An opened bottle of coconut aminos should always be kept in the refrigerator with the cap tightly closed to prevent premature spoilage. As long as the condiment is stored this way, some bottles can safely last up to a year. For comparison, a bottle of opened soy sauce starts to lose quality within roughly six months.

If your bottle of coconut aminos is still sealed, you can store it in a cupboard, pantry, or other cool, dark place for several years. Note that you'll want to keep it away from any exposure to heat or direct sunlight, which can cause the product to degrade faster (this means no storing it next to the microwave or above the stove).

Once opened, there are some signs you can watch out for that indicate your bottle of coconut aminos has gone bad. A sour, vinegary smell, a cloudy appearance, an off-looking color, and visible specks of mold are all indications you should toss it and pick up a new bottle.