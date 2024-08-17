Stuff Olives With Feta For An Easy Crowd Pleasing Appetizer

Entertaining can seem like a daunting task, but there are a number of unconventional hors d'oeuvres recipes you can choose that will appeal to a good deal of people. If you want something slightly simplified, there's one straightforward choice that will spring right off the charcuterie board and onto the plates of even the pickiest party guests. You truly can't go wrong with olives and cheese. For those who enjoy the briny side of things, your best bet is a Mediterranean-inspired, easy-as-can-be pairing of olives stuffed with feta cheese, a duo of flavors that welcomes a myriad of possibilities for accompaniments and seasonings.

This particular appetizer works well for many reasons, the first of which is its simplicity. All you need are your favorite pitted olives and a block of crumbly feta cheese. There are many different types of olives with flavor profiles and textures that vary from extra salty and crisp to mild and velvety smooth. With olives becoming the stars of party time snacking, they're an obvious choice for a crowd pleasing appetizer, particularly paired with the tangy bite and saltiness of feta. A side benefit of feta, which helps a lot when planning for multiple guests, is that it is generally safe for those with lactose intolerance.