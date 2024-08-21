Try A Braided Steak To Wow The Crowd At Your Next Cookout

Braided steak is the latest viral cookout trend, and for good reason. It's a killer presentation that makes for a show-stopping centerpiece on a picnic table — but there's more to this trick than meets the eye. Braided steak has more nooks and crannies to hold onto marinades, sauces, and seasonings, so you get a melt-in-your-mouth meal without a bunch of basting and babying. And all those ridges mean more surface area to develop a delicious, crispy char on your grill, or even the white-hot coals of a campfire.

Braiding your steak before cooking it can also turn a tougher cut of meat into a fall-apart tender crossover between a steak and a roast. Long, flat cuts get a particular boost when braided. The long muscle fibers in the meat can make skirt and flank steaks tough and chewy; they're usually cooked hot and fast and served thinly sliced across the grain, breaking the fibers into short, chewable morsels that are perfect for stir fry, fajitas, and tacos. But braided steak takes advantage of those tricky muscle fibers, which hold together when sliced and twisted. You still slice the steak after cooking, but instead of thin strips, you end up with a meaty slab that's more like a roast with a tasty, charred crust and a medium-rare center (or whatever doneness you prefer). It's a big, budget-friendly upgrade that requires very little effort.