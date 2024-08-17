Swap Out Bacon And Wrap Your Scallops In Prosciutto Instead

Scallops are certainly one of the treasures of the sea with a delicate, buttery texture and flavor when cooked properly. There are a plethora of scallop recipes for seafood lovers but a popular, and effortless, way to serve the shellfish is to wrap them in bacon. You've probably had bacon-wrapped scallops as hors d'oeuvres at a party — but there's a simple ingredient swap to switch up the appetizer for your next gathering.

Bacon offers crunchiness and meaty umami that pairs well with the scallops, but there's a case for swapping it with prosciutto. For starters, prosciutto is cured for longer than bacon so the flavor can be more decadent. Another perk is that prosciutto is ready to eat and therefore doesn't have to be cooked in the same way as bacon, saving you some time in the kitchen. Unlike the crunchy bacon, this ingredient is softer but will still offer a contrast with the buttery and tender scallops. Although, you could briefly cook the prosciutto in an oven or skillet to crisp it up — just don't overdo it or it might be difficult to wrap the scallops.