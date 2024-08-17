Give Guacamole A Subtle Nutty Flavor With This Avocado Variety
There are a ton of ways to customize guacamole — splash in hot sauce, mix in roasted garlic, add some salsa, or top it with queso fresco and pomegranate seeds. But have you tried changing the type of avocado you use in guacamole? In the United States, the Hass avocado, known for its creamy texture and rich flavor, is the most commonly used type of avocado and can easily be found in grocery stores and markets. However, there are over 500 types of avocados, and each has a unique flavor, texture, and shape. One variety of avocado, called Gem, has a rich, nutty flavor that would work really well in guacamole.
Gem avocados have a lot in common with the Hass variety; both have similar shapes and the highly-desired, creamy, high-fat flesh. However, Gem avocados tend to be larger with a lighter green outside skin and a slightly nutty flavor that the Hass does not have. Because the texture and fat content of a Gem avocado is not extremely different from the Hass, it can be used in place of it in any guacamole recipe. If the Gem avocados you buy are larger than the average Hass you may need to adjust the guacamole recipe slightly.
Where can you find different varieties of avocados?
The Hass avocado reigns supreme in standard grocery stores and supermarkets. If you want to find different varieties, like the Gem avocado, you'll likely have to venture out to a farmers market, specialty produce store, or order them online. Gem avocados are in season from spring to summer, and are grown in Southern California, plus other regions with a warm sunny climate.
If you can't find the Gem avocado, try experimenting with other varieties in your guacamole. Bacon avocados have a similar creaminess to Hass avocados, but have a paler, yellow-green flesh. Compared to the Hass variety, Fuerte avocados are sweeter and fruitier, but less creamy and a lower fat content. They are most often sliced and served raw as a garnish on dishes as opposed to being used to make guacamole. Still want to add a nutty flavor to guacamole? Try toasting pumpkin or sunflower seeds and adding them on top of your guacamole before serving.