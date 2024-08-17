Give Guacamole A Subtle Nutty Flavor With This Avocado Variety

There are a ton of ways to customize guacamole — splash in hot sauce, mix in roasted garlic, add some salsa, or top it with queso fresco and pomegranate seeds. But have you tried changing the type of avocado you use in guacamole? In the United States, the Hass avocado, known for its creamy texture and rich flavor, is the most commonly used type of avocado and can easily be found in grocery stores and markets. However, there are over 500 types of avocados, and each has a unique flavor, texture, and shape. One variety of avocado, called Gem, has a rich, nutty flavor that would work really well in guacamole.

Gem avocados have a lot in common with the Hass variety; both have similar shapes and the highly-desired, creamy, high-fat flesh. However, Gem avocados tend to be larger with a lighter green outside skin and a slightly nutty flavor that the Hass does not have. Because the texture and fat content of a Gem avocado is not extremely different from the Hass, it can be used in place of it in any guacamole recipe. If the Gem avocados you buy are larger than the average Hass you may need to adjust the guacamole recipe slightly.