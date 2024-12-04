Blueberry Lemon Sourdough With Streusel Recipe

Blueberry lemon streusel sourdough is bursting with summertime flavors and colors. This recipe marinates fresh blueberries in lemon zest and sugar and then incorporates them into the dough in two ways — first by folding whole blueberries into the dough and then by streaking blueberry jam through the final dough. This lends the dough its gorgeous blue stripes and bursts of tangy, lemon flavor.

Advertisement

Crumbly, buttery streusel sits inside and on top of the dough for a crunchy, sweet bite. This addition makes the bread absolutely irresistible and unique from other sourdoughs. Each bite has a surprise of blueberry jam or sweet streusel.

This sourdough is just slightly sweet and is perfect for snacking on its own or toasted with a bit of butter. But, you can also use it as an accompaniment to savory, soft cheeses, such as ricotta and brie. Toast thin slices of the bread in a pan with a little olive oil and then top them with soft cheeses, herbs, and a little more blueberry jam for a delicious summer appetizer.