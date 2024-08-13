The Largest Brownie In The World Included Hundreds Of Boxed Mixes

Boxed brownie mixes have been a handy tool for years. Tons of homemakers have taken it upon themselves to find ways to improve the already convenient dessert, like an easy oil swap to improve texture, tempering the sweetness with a pinch of salt, and using add-ins that will elevate the flavor. When it comes to boxed brownie mixes, there truly has been no shortage of ingenuity.

However, creativity extends far beyond the reach of the kitchen. In fact, it extends beyond just a singular baker. In Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, an entire team came together to create the world's largest brownie. On September 23, 2022, they succeeded after combining a whopping total of 210 packs of Betty Crocker Brownie mix.

While the brand might be synonymous with American sweets, the truth is that the company has expanded all the way through Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and beyond. In fact, it was actually the Betty Crocker MENA team, short for Middle East and North Africa, that was behind the enormous sweet. The massive brownie not only garnered a Guinness World Record but also further cemented Betty Crocker in the annals of history.