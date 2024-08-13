The Best Type Of Oil To Use For Fried Clams
Clams are delicious when steamed, sauteed, or simmered down into a chowder, but one of our favorite forms of the tasty mollusks is fried. The crisp, golden brown exterior gives way to the juicy, sweet meat within — what's not to love about it? For the best batch of fried clams, you might be wondering which type of oil to use.
To many, suggesting olive oil would break a major cooking rule of only using neutral, high smoke point oils for deep frying. Olive oil is anything but neutral; it pointedly has a grassy, sometimes spicy, taste. It also has a lower smoke point compared to canola or peanut oil. Plus, the oil can be a little pricey, which isn't always ideal when you need a large quantity for deep frying. Yet, none of that matters to celebrity chef Josh Capon. The chef, who is also the co-founder of VCR Group and currently promoting Flavors of the Open presented by Dobel Tequila, maintains that olive oil is the best fat for the job. "I would use olive oil just like they do in Italy," he remarks with enthusiasm.
Although the crunchy sea creatures are associated with American cuisine, as in New England-style fried clams, the mollusks dot the southern coast of Italy and are eaten there quite frequently. Using olive oil adds to the flair of the fare's flavor profile, and the earthy, peppery notes within the oil are the perfect match for herbs that adorn the clams.
Watch the temperature and splurge for EVOO
In order to get fried clams infused with delicious flavors, you'll need to go high on quality with your oil. Acidity matters when frying in olive oil since higher levels can lead to bitter food. It's best to stick with extra virgin olive oil (EVOO) since it has the lowest percentage of acidity. For something a little less expensive, go with virgin olive oil. It does have a slightly higher acidity than EVOO, but it's the next best thing that won't break the bank.
Some people shy away from frying with olive oil due to its smoke point, but chef Capon notes the importance of keeping an eye out on the temperature. "Be sure the oil is at 350 degrees," he says. While some olive oils cap off their smoke point at 350 degrees Fahrenheit, if you do use quality EVOO, it can reach temperatures of up to 400 degrees. Just make sure to use a thermometer and keenly observe the temperature to make sure your food doesn't burn.
With potential bitterness and the risk of burning out of the way, you can focus on seasoning your clams with ingredients that complement olive oil's flavor. Add dried thyme, Italian parsley, or oregano to the breadcrumb mix or opt for Italian breadcrumbs to give the sweet clams an herbaceous, savory touch. Rather than dipping the fried clams in tartar sauce, toss them in a quick tomato sauce for a zesty finish.