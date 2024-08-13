The Best Type Of Oil To Use For Fried Clams

Clams are delicious when steamed, sauteed, or simmered down into a chowder, but one of our favorite forms of the tasty mollusks is fried. The crisp, golden brown exterior gives way to the juicy, sweet meat within — what's not to love about it? For the best batch of fried clams, you might be wondering which type of oil to use.

To many, suggesting olive oil would break a major cooking rule of only using neutral, high smoke point oils for deep frying. Olive oil is anything but neutral; it pointedly has a grassy, sometimes spicy, taste. It also has a lower smoke point compared to canola or peanut oil. Plus, the oil can be a little pricey, which isn't always ideal when you need a large quantity for deep frying. Yet, none of that matters to celebrity chef Josh Capon. The chef, who is also the co-founder of VCR Group and currently promoting Flavors of the Open presented by Dobel Tequila, maintains that olive oil is the best fat for the job. "I would use olive oil just like they do in Italy," he remarks with enthusiasm.

Although the crunchy sea creatures are associated with American cuisine, as in New England-style fried clams, the mollusks dot the southern coast of Italy and are eaten there quite frequently. Using olive oil adds to the flair of the fare's flavor profile, and the earthy, peppery notes within the oil are the perfect match for herbs that adorn the clams.