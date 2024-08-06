Starbucks' Pink Drink Has Finally Been Spotted At Costco
If you love the Pink Drink from Starbucks but don't love what it does to your wallet, check your nearest Costco. According to reports on social media, the wholesale retailer is selling 12-packs of the bottled version in stores. The bottled Pink Drink was released in 2023, and blends açaí, strawberry, and coconut milk, just like the original. Starbucks also sells bottled versions of its Pineapple Passionfruit Paradise drink, but it doesn't appear to be available at Costco.
Prices may vary based on location. Some social media users reported that the 12-pack was $18.99, while others showed a $17.99 price tag. Either way, the 12-pack is a steal, considering individual bottles sell for $3.59 at Target. Many fans use the bottled version of the drink to make budget-friendly versions of the original at home. You can pair the drink with crushed ice and fresh strawberries at home, or you can use freeze-dried strawberries for a more authentic take.
Does the bottled pink drink taste like the original?
Tasting Table found that the bottled Pink Drink tastes close to the original, especially when served over ice. However, our reviewer did note that the bottled version was sweeter, and that the fruit flavor was less pronounced.
Not everyone agrees that it's a good dupe for the original, though. In Instagram comments and reviews on retail sites, some fans claim that the bottled version bears almost no resemblance to the Pink Drink available at Starbucks locations, with a few commenters adding that it tastes artificial. Others echoed Tasting Table's sentiment that it was sweeter than the original — but, while our reviewer didn't mind, it was a dealbreaker for some customers.
So what's the upshot? If you haven't tried the bottled Pink Drink, you might want to buy a single bottle before committing to the Costco 12-pack. If you're a fan, you'll know where to find a good deal.