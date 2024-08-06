Starbucks' Pink Drink Has Finally Been Spotted At Costco

If you love the Pink Drink from Starbucks but don't love what it does to your wallet, check your nearest Costco. According to reports on social media, the wholesale retailer is selling 12-packs of the bottled version in stores. The bottled Pink Drink was released in 2023, and blends açaí, strawberry, and coconut milk, just like the original. Starbucks also sells bottled versions of its Pineapple Passionfruit Paradise drink, but it doesn't appear to be available at Costco.

Prices may vary based on location. Some social media users reported that the 12-pack was $18.99, while others showed a $17.99 price tag. Either way, the 12-pack is a steal, considering individual bottles sell for $3.59 at Target. Many fans use the bottled version of the drink to make budget-friendly versions of the original at home. You can pair the drink with crushed ice and fresh strawberries at home, or you can use freeze-dried strawberries for a more authentic take.