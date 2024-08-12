Why You Should Think Twice Before Adding Raw Vegetables To Casseroles

Casseroles are our favorite go-to for potlucks, holidays, family gatherings, and even meal prep. When you need a delicious home-cooked meal that's easy to make, they can be an absolute lifesaver. That said, the best casserole recipes require some extra effort because you should cook the vegetables before adding them to the baking dish with the other ingredients. If you put raw vegetables into the casserole while they are still raw, they won't cook all the way through. The reason for that is the difference between direct and indirect cooking.

Direct cooking is when the food is in direct contact with the heat source, which makes the cooking process very quick and hot. Indirect cooking, on the other hand, is when the food is next to the heat source but not in direct contact with it. This cooking process is longer and takes place at lower temperatures. When you put raw vegetables into your casserole, they only cook indirectly. Once the casserole is done, you'll likely find some harder, partially cooked vegetable bites. Casseroles are delicious only when all ingredients are soft and fully cooked — we're not aiming for al dente here!

Cook the vegetables over direct heat first, ensuring they are thoroughly cooked. You don't want them sharing the source of heat with other ingredients as they do inside the casserole. As a matter of fact, this is a good tip to follow with all your casserole essentials, including meat and starches.