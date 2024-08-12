Pesto Can Elevate Your Green Beans In A Pinch

There are many ways to have fun with green beans. The simplest way to use pesto to liven up beans is boiling and draining them and tipping them back into the warm pan, then simply adding some dollops of pesto and tossing to evenly coat the beans. Do keep the pesto's heat exposure to a minimum to preserve its raw, pronounced taste. While you're at it, feel free to add other ingredients, like a drizzle of balsamic vinegar for a sweet depth, lemon juice if you like zesty notes, or pesto essentials like garlic, basil, pine nuts, almonds, or parmesan cheese, to enhance the sauce's flavors.

On the lighter side, try green bean pesto as a salad. Leaning into the Italian influence, it could be a caprese spin-off with tomatoes and fresh mozzarella. For a substantial salad with significant textures, try this pesto and green beans twist mixed into a potato salad.

As a main course, this pairing works like a dream when incorporated into pasta dishes, as evidenced by our Ligurian pesto pasta recipe. This features the beans along with both potatoes and pasta, all delectably drenched in homemade pesto. You can also change the ingredients to fit your personal preference and keep the dish exciting over time. Branch out with different vegetables, perhaps considering eggplants, cherry tomatoes, or even legumes like green peas. For the cheese, while parmesan is foolproof, perhaps give ricotta or pecorino Romano a try as well.