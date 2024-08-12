How To Improve The Taste Of Store-Bought Teriyaki Sauce With One Ingredient

Teriyaki sauce is one of those clutch ingredients that instantly infuses a punch of flavor into whatever you are cooking with its signature salty, sweet, and umami-rich taste. It's easy enough to make from scratch with the most basic version only needing three ingredients (soy, sugar, and rice wine or mirin), but it's even easier to grab a store-bought bottle to have on hand at all times.

There are many different brands of teriyaki sauce available, and some are better than others in terms of balancing the heavy soy flavor with sweetness and aromatics like garlic and ginger. But due to the fact that the sauce is produced to be shelf-stable and has a long expiration date, it will always lack the sharp, fresh zing of a homemade teriyaki. To bridge the gap between store-bought and homemade teriyaki sauce, you need just one ingredient: ginger.

Adding fresh ginger to store-bought teriyaki sauce quickly perks up the deep flavors while also adding a gentle spicy, floral note. If the sauce already has ginger, adding some fresh will revive the slightly dulled, bottled flavor.